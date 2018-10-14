Claude Puel's Future Remains Uncertain as Pressure on Leicester City Manager Refuses to Dissipate

The rumours that Claude Puel is on the cusp of being relieved as Leicester City manager have continued to circulate.

Despite finishing in a respectable ninth position in the Premier League last season, Leicester's manager found himself under pressure as his side tailed off dramatically towards the end of the campaign. This deterioration of form climaxed in a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace in April, creating agitation among the Leicester supporters.

However, Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, provided Puel with some relief from the pressure as he publicly supported the Frenchman.

In a match day programme from the Foxes' match against West Ham United in May, the chairman wrote (via the Leicester Mercury): "Our manager Claude, our coaching staff and the players have my full support, and I would ask you to also get behind them this afternoon, and let your voices be heard".

The owner's backing stretched into the summer transfer window, as the Foxes spent £104.3m in an attempt to replace Riyad Mahrez, who signed for Manchester City. Of their new signings, James Maddison has proved to be the biggest revelation as he has seamlessly acclimatised to Premier League life.

However, Leicester's form this season has oscillated dramatically. After eight league games, Puel's side have blown hot and cold, winning four and losing four, leaving them 10th in the league.

A 2-1 defeat for ten-man #lcfc at King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/8HwBlNkGFV — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 6, 2018

This inconsistency manifested into a disappointing 2-1 loss to Everton in the Foxes' last Premier League match, as captain Wes Morgan put even more pressure on his manager by getting himself sent off.

These recent events have reportedly left Leicester City's owners doubting whether Puel is the right man to take the club forward. A contributing factor has been the atmosphere at training, in tandem with the Frenchman's inability to get the best out of certain players at the club.

Despite their average form in the league, the Foxes had three players called up for Gareth Southgate's England squad, as Harry Maguire, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell received the call.

Delighted with the call up for @England. Looking forward to two tough games🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/aGCW2SHEcD — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 8, 2018

Puel's side next face a high-flying Arsenal side, who are excelling under the management of Unai Emery. Whilst this will undoubtedly be a tough test, a good result would temporarily relieve the pressure on Puel's job and prove that his squad are still behind him.