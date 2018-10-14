Crystal Palace Chairman Claims Striking Duo Must Step Up in the Absence of Christian Benteke

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has sent a message to strikers Alexander Sorloth and Jordan Ayew, saying that they must step up in the absence of the injured Christian Benteke.

Since Benteke's injury, both Ayew and Sorloth have been given a chance up front for the Eagles, however, the duo have failed to make a real impression. With Benteke ruled out until the New Year, Palace are in need of a striker to fill the boots of the big Belgian.

Jordan Ayew has been a goal every 5 matches striker throughout his career which made me wonder what Crystal Palace saw in him to take him on loan this season.



Could it be that he scored for Swansea in both of their matches against Palace last season? #CPFC — Simon Gleave (@SimonGleave) October 6, 2018

With the team struggling for goals and the news of Benteke's prolonged absence, Parish has sent a message to both Sorloth and Ayew saying that the pair now have the chance to become the main man up front for the Eagles, as reported by Football London.

“You will get them [injuries], and other people have got to take their chance," he said.

“Christian [Benteke] will come back, and hopefully he might come back sooner, and we are hopeful that with a fair wind we might get him back before January.

“These things aren’t always an exact science, timing wise, so we are hopeful that we may get him back sooner, and of course we have Connor [Wickham], who came back against Dulwich, and Alex [Sorloth] and Jordan [Ayew], so we have got other players who have got to step up and take their chance."

Ayew joined the Eagles from Swansea during the summer and is yet to register a goal for the club. Sorloth was signed in January of this year for £9m. This season the striker has only scored once, and that was in the Caraboa Cup against Swansea City.

The Eagles have played with talisman Wilfried Zaha up top on many an occasion this campaign, and with him leading the front line Palace look their most effective.

Up next for the Eagles is a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton. The Toffees have begun the season well under Marco Silva and given the recent form of both teams it will be hard to look past a win for the Merseyside side on Sunday.