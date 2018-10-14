Everton & Arsenal Alerted to Chelsea Starlet Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Desire for January Loan Spell

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is said to be unhappy with his current situation at Chelsea and is seeking a loan move away from Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

After impressing on loan at Crystal Palace last season, Loftus-Cheek was drafted into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup and was tipped for a starring role at Chelsea. However, the 22-year-old has made just one start during the 2018/19 campaign and has fallen behind in the pecking order to the likes of Ross Barkley and Jorginho.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

That lack of action has resulted in his exclusion from Gareth Southgate's most recent England squad to face Croatia and Spain in the Uefa Nations League.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Loftus-Cheek is looking for a temporary exit away from Chelsea in order to gain some much needed first team action.

Unsurprisingly, a whole host of Premier League sides are said to be interested in snapping up the midfielder, especially after how well he did at Palace last season. The Eagles are potential suitors for Loftus-Cheek once again, but they are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal and Everton.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Gunners are lining up a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey as contract negotiations between both parties seem to have ground to a halt, whilst the Toffees will be looking to add more strength in depth to a currently thin looking midfield.

Chelsea will allow Loftus-Cheek to leave in January, but only on a loan deal, as Mateo Kovacic is set to return to Real Madrid in the summer and the future of N'Golo Kante remains somewhat uncertain.