Everton May Be Interested in Pursuing Liverpool Forward Divock Origi in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Liverpool forward Divock Origi may find himself moving across Merseyside this January, as reports indicate the Toffees may look to snap the Belgian up to add to their attacking firepower.

Origi, 23, has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield, and almost certainly surplus to requirements for Jurgen Klopp, given that his only appearance this season has come in the Premier League 2 competition - where he scored a goal and provided an assist.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Turkish outlet Aksam (via Sport Witness) claim that Everton are looking to take Origi off their rivals' hands, which would simultaneously trigger a move from Turkish giants Besiktas to acquire Toffees forward Cenk Tosun on a loan deal.

There were previous rumours linking Besiktas with Tosun in the summer transfer window, but the idea that Everton would decide to give Origi another chance in the Premier League seems a little far fetched - especially considering Klopp's propensity to slap exaggerated fees on his players.

Furthermore, Tosun has played in eight league matches so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. A modest return for a Premier League striker, but he did bag five goals in 14 appearances last campaign - far better than what Origi produced (six goals in 31 appearances whilst on loan with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

Thus, both Everton and Liverpool fans should cast a skeptical eye over this report, but it's not uncommon for clubs to panic in the January transfer window, and stranger things have happened.

