Gareth Bale Set to Reject Real Madrid's Attempts to Sell Him Next Summer Amid Man Utd Transfer Talk

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is determined to resist the club's attempts to sell him next summer and instead attempt to fight for his place in the Spanish capital.

Bale, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United for several years, is a divisive figure in Madrid. He has struggled with injuries since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, whilst there are some who believe that the Welshman has failed to justify his astronomical price tag of around £90m.

The Champions League winners are believed to be growing frustrated with Bale and, according to The Daily Express, are prepared to sell the 29-year-old at the end of the season. Former manager Zinedine Zidane was keen to sell Bale last season but, after being overruled by club president Florentino Perez, ended up resigning at the end of the campaign.

The report claims that Perez has now accepted that it is time for Bale to leave Madrid, but the winger is not prepared to be forced out of the club. He is enjoying life in Madrid and, with a contract until 2022, is in no rush to return to the Premier League.

Manchester United's interest in Bale is one of the world's longest-running transfer rumours, whilst Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both been linked with rivalling the Red Devils for Bale's signature.

Chelsea's interest in Bale could well be a key component of next summer''s transfer window. Eden Hazard has long been linked with a move to Madrid, and is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge as he debates where his future lies.

Hey @realmadrid .you ever thought about a swap deal for @hazardeden10 and Gareth bale..our fax machine is alright if ya wondering.#sarriball with @GarethBale11 #cfc — yves lemayian (@olebeer69) October 14, 2018

Should Hazard make the move to Spain, Bale could find himself moving in the opposite direction in an attempt to sweeten the deal for Maurizio Sarri's side.

In his five years at Real Madrid, Bale has made 198 appearances in all competitions, netting an impressive 92 goals, whilst also creating a further 61 for his teammates.