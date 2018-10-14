'I Want to Play': Bernd Leno Desperate for Game Time as He Discusses His Early Experience at Arsenal

Bernd Leno has shared his thoughts on life at Arsenal under Unai Emery and his relationship with Petr Cech.

The Gunners' search for a ball-playing goalkeeper, in lieu with Emery's style of play, led them to sign German goalkeeper Leno from Bayer Leverkusen for £22.5m in the summer transfer window.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After three and a half months with the north London club, Leno has made just five appearances. However, in an interview with Arsenal's official website, Leno revealed his joy in joining the Gunners: “I found out that Arsenal were interested in me. I was very excited and very nervous too because Arsenal is such a big club with a big history and great fans."

Leno continued: "Playing in the Premier League was a very exciting prospect for me too, and fortunately I already knew a few of the players."

The German international revealed that international teammates Mesut Özil and Shkodran Mustafi were influential in his decision to sign for Arsenal. He said: "I’ve known Musti for about 10 or 11 years because we grew up together in the youth national teams.

“Before I made my decision I talked to Musti and Mesut about it a lot. They both said that Arsenal is a big club and that I would love it here."

Quiz time!



Bernd Leno is the eighth German player to play for Arsenal in the Premier League. 🇩🇪



Who were the other seven? 🥨 pic.twitter.com/P4Ohc0q9AL — Goal (@goal) September 29, 2018

Opening up on his relationship with Petr Cech, who he has often played second fiddle to this season, Leno was full of praise. He explained: "Things have started well here and everyone’s been very welcoming.

"I think we had a great pre-season and I’ve really enjoyed working with Petr. He’s a big personality with a lot of experience and he’s also a very good guy.

"I’ve got a lot of experience too, of course, but he has much more so I can learn from him."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, despite his harmonious relationship with Cech, Leno insists that he will fight to be Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper. He stated: "I want to play, I want to be the No 1 for the coach and I just want to improve for myself."





After a slow start, which saw Arsenal lose their first two games against Manchester City and Chelsea, Emery's side now find themselves on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions.