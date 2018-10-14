Jordan Henderson Reveals Key Difference Between Gareth Southgate & Jurgen Klopp Ahead of Spain Clash

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has revealed the difference between Jurgen Klopp and England manager Gareth Southgate, admitting Klopp is rarely open to discussion when it comes to his training methods.

Klopp has transformed Liverpool into one of England's elite clubs, whilst Southgate guided England to the semi-final of the World Cup last summer. Henderson has been a key part of both sides, gaining an impressive insight into the mentality of the two managers.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Discussing the managerial styles of Klopp and Southgate, Henderson told The Daily Mirror: “I think Gareth is one who gives more ownership of the players as a group,


“He wants the players to have their own input and speak up within the group and encourages leaders within the group, whether that’s on the field or off the field.

“I feel as though at club football, Jurgen very much does everything and we follow him.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“We listen and we follow him. Of course we’ve still got leaders at Liverpool who implement his message. But more often than not we just sort of do what he says."

However, he has not shied away from disagreeing with his club manager's opinions towards the UEFA Nations League, after Klopp described the tournament as "the most senseless competition in the world of football."

According to The Daily Mirror, Henderson laughed when asked to discuss Klopp's comments, before offering a more positive opinion of the competition. He said: "As a player, you want to win every game, even a friendly.

“Footballers play to win. And for us it’s important because it has an effect on the groups of the Euros and the seeding. It’s important for us to win especially against big nations like Croatia and Spain. We want to take it to the next level, beating teams like that. So it’s a good challenge for us to show that we can beat those teams.

“Winning tournaments is our next step. We’ve made huge strides forward in the World Cup, but we’ve got to go to that next level and be a team that competes in every competition against the best, the likes of Spain and Croatia and France.

“You want to be winning those games, and that’s the next thing for us to do. That’s why playing Spain and Croatia is good for us."

