Juventus Will Only Look to Sign Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey if They Miss Out on Adrien Rabiot

Serie A side Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose contract expires at the end of the season. However, they will only look to sign the Welshman if they miss out on Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot.

Contract talks between Ramsey and Arsenal appear to have broken down, leaving the 27-year-old free to discuss a deal with any overseas clubs in January. However, Rabiot also finds himself out of contract at the end of the season, after rejecting several offers of a new deal in Paris.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

According to The Daily Express, Juventus are prioritising a move for the 23-year-old Frenchman, but face competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs, such as Barcelona and Liverpool, whilst Arsenal have also been linked with Rabiot as a potential replacement for the departing Ramsey.

Many of the same clubs have been touted as potential suitors for the Arsenal midfielder, alongside the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, but it remains to be seen whether any of these interested clubs will prefer a move for Ramsey over any potential deal for Rabiot.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Juventus are known for their ability to entice free agents to Turin. In recent years, the club have secured deals for several high-profile stars, including Emre Can, Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba, and it appears as though they are keen to add yet another star to their impressive list of free transfers.

There has been huge speculation as to the reason why Ramsey has been unable to agree on a new deal with Arsenal, with many believing that the reasons are financial. Ramsey is said to be demanding a similar wage to teammate Mesut Ozil, who earns around £300,000 a week, but Arsenal are not prepared to pay such a figure.

In his seven years with Arsenal, Ramsey has made 340 appearances for the club in all competitions, racking up 60 goals and 60 assists. He has been a key player for the club in the heart of his side's midfield, but there are doubts around his suitability for Unai Emery's preferred style of play.