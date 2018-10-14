Ki Sung-yueng Reveals His Absence From Newcastle's Starting XI is the Manager's Decision

Newcastle United newcomer Ki Sung-yueng has revealed that his absence from the first team squad is not down to injury, but is the choice of manager Rafael Benitez.

Ki signed for the Magpies during the summer transfer window and given his experience in the Premier League it seemed a given that the South Korean would become a regular fixture in the side.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Since arriving at the club the midfielder has only made two league appearances this campaign and for the majority of the time has not even made it to the the bench on matchday.





Questions have been asked of Ki's absence from the first team squad, and it has now been revealed by the player that his lack of playing time is not due to injury but simply the manager not picking him, as reported by Yonhap News.

“I haven’t played a match for my club for about a month, but I’m fine.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“Even though I didn’t play in a match, I worked out a lot and it actually helped me to prepare for this match. I’m training well at Newcastle.”

Ki's lack of playing time seems baffling, to say the least. Given the competition in central midfield at St James' Park one would think that Ki would have no problem replacing the under-whelming Mohamed Diame, however, for some reason or another Ki simply isn't getting the nod.

Furthermore, having played successfully together at Swansea City it would seem absurd to not play Jonjo Shelvey and Ki in the centre of the park.

Up next for the Magpies is a home fixture against a Brighton side who have begun the campaign in good form. The home side are without a win so far this season and they will be hoping to get off the mark against the Seagulls on Saturday.