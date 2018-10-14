'A Lack of Confidence': Joachim Löw Admits Morale in German Camp Is Low After Defeat to Netherlands

Joachim Low has admitted that the confidence in the German squad is low following their 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.



The two sides met at the Johan Cruyjff Arena in Amsterdam with both teams starting the game slowly, however it was the hosts who got themselves in front. Memphis Depay's corner kick found Ryan Babel who saw his header cannon off the underside of the crossbar, but Virgil van Dijk was on hand to head home into an empty net from two yards out.

Ronald Koeman's side continued to press and looked the better side in the first half, however a number of inspired substitutions from Low looked to have turned the game in Germany's favour, with the visitors creating the better chances in the second half.



However, Depay then made sure to bring home points by capping off what was a stellar performance from the Lyon forward with a goal of his own, before Georginio Wijnaldum got in on the act to round up a convincing 3-0 win for the Netherlands.

Speaking to Sky News after the game, Low admitted his German side lack confidence having fallen to their fifth defeat in their last nine games.



He said: "It's not only about converting the chances. We played OK until we conceded and did not use our chances.



"After conceding, you could see that recent results have led to a lack of confidence. Why are we not scoring? That's difficult to answer, we have clear chances.

Germany have failed to score in three consecutive competitive matches:



✖️ 0-2 vs. South Korea

✖️ 0-0 vs. France

✖️ 0-3 vs. Netherlands



"Had we lost 1-0, it would have been acceptable but breaking apart like this in the last 10 minutes is not good."



Low will now have to pick his side up and get them ready for what looks to be a must-win game when they take on reigning World Cup holders France in League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday. It looks as though he'll remain in charge of the national side, however the pressure is certainly beginning to crank up.

