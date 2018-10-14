Liverpool Captain Henderson Backs 'Unique' Teammate Adam Lallana For England Recall

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has claimed that his teammate Adam Lallana is ready to return to the England squad and make a big impact, following his recent struggle with injuries.

In an interview with the Mirror, Henderson claimed that Lallana, 30, still has a lot to offer both club and country, saying: "He is such a big talent. Not so long ago he was England’s Player of the Year. He is a massive player.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"I feel that we have missed him, both with Liverpool and with England. It’s exciting for me to know that when he comes back in.





"He can take us forward even more. He can help us get better and I am excited for the Liverpool and England for him to get back playing football and to show everyone what he is capable of. There’s not many players that play like Adam. He is unique in that way, how he links the play."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Lallana is currently recovering from a combination of groin and hamstring injuries, and has played just 17 matches in almost a year. The former Southampton man will be desperate to put his injury woes behind him, and will be hopeful of making a Three Lions return in the near future.





On how England would have played in the World Cup had Lallana been fit, Henderson said: "He’s so good on the ball, he’s got a great work ethic and he still does the defensive work. We have missed him in the sense of what he brings to the team. It would have been a boost to have had him at the World Cup. And for Liverpool too."

