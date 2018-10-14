Liverpool Fans React as ex-Anfield Star is Humiliated in Amsterdam by Reds Midfielder

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

In the summer, Liverpool succumbed to letting Emre Can leave Anfield for a free transfer to Juventus after four successful seasons with the club, but one current Reds midfielder has shone, even completely out-classing Can in Germany's 3-0 loss to the Netherlands.

Gini Wijnaldum has been enjoying arguably his best season at Anfield to date and appeared to have a point to prove on the international stage when faced with the man he stepped up to replace in Emre Can.

The Liverpool player ran the Germany midfield ragged in Amsterdam after being given a more attacking role under boss Ronald Koeman, and the 27-year-old even capped off the performance with a fine solo goal at the death.

Whilst not yet a regular starter for the Turin club, 24-year-old Can has played 10 games for Juventus this season, creating one assist, with the Bianconeri winning all 10 games.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, the German international tasted defeat as the Dutch cruised to a 3-0 win - their biggest margin of victory ever between these two great old foes.


It wasn't just the scoreline making the headlines for Liverpool fans, it was the runaround given to Can by current midfielder Wijnaldum that had Reds fans purring.


Needless to say, the Anfield club were bitterly disappointed in losing a key first team player like Can for free in the summer, but Wijnaldum is, for the moment at least, showing he is more than able to replace the German.



