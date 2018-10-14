Liverpool Fans React as ex-Anfield Star is Humiliated in Amsterdam by Reds Midfielder

In the summer, Liverpool succumbed to letting Emre Can leave Anfield for a free transfer to Juventus after four successful seasons with the club, but one current Reds midfielder has shone, even completely out-classing Can in Germany's 3-0 loss to the Netherlands.

Gini Wijnaldum has been enjoying arguably his best season at Anfield to date and appeared to have a point to prove on the international stage when faced with the man he stepped up to replace in Emre Can.

Wijnaldum running rings round Emre tonight?? People were doubting him as well — “ (@jplfc_) October 13, 2018

I've never liked Wijnaldum before, but he's been really good this season so far. Hopefully he can continue it — Chief (@thelordchief) October 13, 2018

The Liverpool player ran the Germany midfield ragged in Amsterdam after being given a more attacking role under boss Ronald Koeman, and the 27-year-old even capped off the performance with a fine solo goal at the death.

Whilst not yet a regular starter for the Turin club, 24-year-old Can has played 10 games for Juventus this season, creating one assist, with the Bianconeri winning all 10 games.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, the German international tasted defeat as the Dutch cruised to a 3-0 win - their biggest margin of victory ever between these two great old foes.





It wasn't just the scoreline making the headlines for Liverpool fans, it was the runaround given to Can by current midfielder Wijnaldum that had Reds fans purring.

Wijnaldum showing why Can was hooked by Klopp & he got to stay. Clinic against Kroos while Can got the zeb from Marten de Roon YIKES — 👉😌👈 (@CalcioLee) October 13, 2018





Gini Wijnaldum is the midfielder that Emre Can wishes he was. — Robbie Fowler (@StaffordScouse) October 13, 2018

Needless to say, the Anfield club were bitterly disappointed in losing a key first team player like Can for free in the summer, but Wijnaldum is, for the moment at least, showing he is more than able to replace the German.

Said weeks ago that I’d love to see Wijnaldum get forward more. We know he can finish from his time at Newcastle. Great goal for the Dutch tonight. — Peter Simpson (@PeterSimmoYNWA) October 13, 2018

Emre getting hooked after a bit of a footballing lesson. Mi droga. Not even playing with don Toni Kroos can make this tractor seem a competent midfielder — TW (@REGlSTA) October 13, 2018





Gini Wijnaldum ending Emre Cans international career pic.twitter.com/qwT7uycGEI — Levi (@TheAlonsoRole) October 13, 2018



