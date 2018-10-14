Manchester United Are the Latest Club to Join the Race to Sign Aaron Ramsey

Manchester United are the latest in a long line of clubs to be linked with a potential move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Rasmey's departure from north London now seems to be an inevitability, with both parties failing to come to a suitable agreement over an extension to his contract which is set to run out next year. Arsenal recently withdrew their offer of a new four-year deal and seemed to be resigned to the fact that the 27-year-old will be leaving as a free agent in the summer.

Liverpool, Juventus and Milan are all said to be interested in acquiring Ramsey's signature, but now, according to the Daily Star, Manchester United are set to join the race.

United are said to have had a long-standing interest in the Welshman, with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson being one notable admirer.

Current boss Jose Mourinho has recently demonstrated that he is keen to bolster his midfield by monitoring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the international break and, given the fact that Ramsey will cost nothing in the way of a transfer fee, it comes as no surprise to see United linked to the ex-Cardiff City man.

The Red Devils may have a valuable ally in the shape of legendary winger Ryan Giggs, who currently manages the Welsh national team and could be on hand to persuade Ramsey to make a move over to Old Trafford.

However, with plenty of competition for Ramsey's signature arising from all over Europe, United may just have their work cut out - especially if they are unable to secure Champions League football this season.