Matthijs de Ligt Reveals Why He Might Choose Barcelona if He Ends Up Leaving Ajax

Ajax and Holland defender Matthijs de Ligt has become a wanted man around Europe in recent times and Barcelona have been credited with a keen interest in signing the 19-year-old star.

The Primera Division champions could find their horns locked with Manchester United over the player next summer, but they may hold the advantage over their English counterparts, thanks to their mostly sunny skies.

Reporter: "Which club do you prefer: Manchester City or Barcelona?"



De Ligt is apparently very fond of the weather in Barcelona and it's possible he could be influenced by that when the time comes for him to leave Ajax - if it ever does. But having spoken to the media after the Netherlands' impressive 3-0 win over former world champions Germany, he insisted that Ajax are the only club he wants to play for.

Questioned over the possibility of leaving for the Spanish club, the centre-back joked that he preferred the good weather in Barcelona.

The Dutch side have confirmed that De Ligt won't be leaving the club in January but haven't ruled out the possibility of a transfer during the summer.

"The percentage that De Ligt leaves in January is zero," Marc Overmars, the club's sporting director said to laroma24.com on the weekend.

But pressed for an answer on a summer move, he replied: "Yes, I confirm it's a possibility."

The teenager signed a four-year deal with Ajax, with his contract set to expire in 2021, so Ajax will be in a strong negotiating position at the end of the season. But, as Overmars admits, the possibility of a departure still looms.

Meanwhile, Barca are also pursuing De Ligt's club and international teammate Frenkie de Jong after having two bids turned down for the midfielder in the summer. However, it is believed that they have made the defender a priority after encountering some fitness problems at the back, with injuries to Thomas Vermaelen, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto.