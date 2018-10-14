Milan Reportedly Targeting January Signing of Former Roma Man Leandro Paredes

Rumours claim that Milan are targeting Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window,

According to Corriere Dello Sport, officials at Milan are concerned with the club's lacklustre start to the season, which has seen them slip to 10th place in the table - 12 points behind current leaders Juventus. Paredes, an Argentina international, could be available for around €30m in January, and could offer I Rossoneri a real injection of quality into their struggling midfield.

Epsilon/GettyImages

The 24-year-old is a deep lying playmaker, who could offer some creative spark to Milan.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey and Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella are also believed to be top targets of the Italian giants, with the former of particular interest due to his contract situation; Ramsey's deal expires at the end of the season, and looks set to leave on a free transfer.





While Ramsey may be the preferred option, Paredes would certainly offer good value in the current transfer market. The dynamic midfielder began his career with Argentine giants Boca Juniors, before spells in Serie A with Chievo, Roma and Empoli - the most successful of which being with I Giallorossi.

Milan haven't had the instant return to former glory their owners had hoped for when investing heavily last season, and the side have struggled to keep up the pace with other top sides. With Financial Fair Play very much a concern, it remains to be seen whether the club's high-spending approach will remain possible as a long-term strategy.

In other news, I Rossoneri are also being linked with Chelsea's midfield maestro Cesc Fàbregas. The veteran playmaker has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of new signing Jorginho from Napoli, and is reportedly a target for both Milan and La Liga side Atlético Madrid.