Napoli Turn Down £40m Bid From Manchester United For Left-Back Faouzi Ghoulam

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly made a £40m bid for Napoli's star left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, but that the offer has apparently been turned down by the Serie A side.

According to the delightfully-named Napolitano radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Naples (via Calcio Mercato), United are eager to bolster their defence in the January transfer window, and see Ghoulam as an ideal addition to Luke Shaw and Ashley Young. However, the report claims that Napoli spurned the offer, as Ghoulam is considered a precious asset to the club.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

There is no indication as to where the source gained their insight into the apparent discussions between the clubs, which suggests that it may be a rumour rather than a concrete offer from the Red Devils. However, there is no denying that their manager José Mourinho is eager to bolster their backline with players of Ghoulam's calibre.

In the summer, United signed Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot, who can play on either wing, but the 19-year-old doesn't appear ready to be a regular starter for the Premier League side just yet. Mourinho will be eager to make a landmark signing in the January transfer window, as his side have struggled to keep pace with the leaders in the early stages of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is reportedly ready to block any attempts his club make to sell him next summer, even if Manchester United look to sign him. The Welsh wonder has long been linked with a move away from the Bernabéu, but is eager to remain at the club as he looks to thrive in the absence of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo - now playing for Juventus.

