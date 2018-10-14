Newcastle Ace Yedlin Claims He Finally Feels at Home With Magpies After Struggles in Sunderland

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin has claimed that he finally feels at home playing for the club, after previously hitting 'rock bottom' during a tricky loan spell with fellow north east side Sunderland.

Yedlin was signed by the Magpies for just £5m the season after his spell with the Black Cats, and he play an important part in the club's rise back to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In an interview with U.S. Soccer, the former Tottenham Hotspur man opened up on his struggles to settle in the UK, and said: "It kind of feels like I’ve settled here, and that’s a great feeling. A lot of people don’t realise that that can play a huge part in your performance and mentally.

“I think London (while at Spurs) was the first time in my career where I really went through a hard time. Obviously I wasn’t playing, I was away from my family, I was in a massive city like London where you can get lost – both literally and mentally, you can just get lost. I didn’t play for about two months (with Sunderland).





"I was just training and I started getting that depressed feeling again, that rock-bottom feeling again. And I said: ‘No, I’m not going through this. I need to do something to get out of this.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"Obviously people see that I express myself, and sometimes people don’t like that. But I think the Newcastle fans do. They know that I always give 110 per cent on the pitch, no matter what. I’ll do the dirty work for every single one of my team-mates if that means that we can win."





Meanwhile, Magpies legend Malcolm Macdonald singled out goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka for praise following the team's 3-2 Premier League loss to Manchester United. The former super striker claimed that despite throwing away a two goal lead, the keeper was the stand-out player for Newcastle, and will be an important member of their squad in the fight against relegation.