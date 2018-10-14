Newcastle Linked With New Takeover Bid as Reports Claim West Brom Winger is on the Agenda

Newcastle have been linked with yet another buyer following the wave of disappointment that swept supporters when talks with Amanda Stavely fell through last season.

This time, the club are said to be under consideration by a Saudi investment company who are "preparing a huge bid."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

That is according to journalist Mootaz Chehade, who reported as much on Saturday while claiming that the company is interested in purchasing Italian club Genoa too.

"The news about an interest from the Saudi Royal family in buying Manchester United are completely false," Chehade tweeted. "In other news a Saudi investment company are currently preparing a huge bid to buy Newcastle United, Chairman Mike Ashley is tempted to sell.

"Alongside Newcastle, the Saudis are also interested in buying Italian club Genoa as well, they've decided to follow the footsteps of UAE and Qataris and invest in European football heavily too."

Alongside Newcastle, the Saudis are also interested in buying Italian club Genoa as well, they've decided to follow the footsteps of UAE and Qataris and invest in European football heavily too. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 14, 2018

It was previously confirmed by club representatives that Newcastle is still up for sale, while it has been reported that owner Mike Ashley wants at least £300m for the Magpies.

"The club remains for sale," a panel told fans earlier this month, per the Shields Gazette. "The club has a very clear and reasonable process for individuals or groups who express an interest in purchasing the club. There has not been a lot of serious interest and a sale is not close as it stands.

"The owner wants a fair price and has been open to the dating of payments to achieve a sale.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"In addition the buyer must be someone, or a group, that can take the football club forward and support it financially better than he can.

"It is important to disclose that there have been groups who have expressed an initial interest, but who have been discouraged with proceeding due to the visibility and scrutiny that comes with the football club."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Additionally, Newcastle have also been linked with a January move for West Brom winger Oliver Burke. The 21-year-old has only made four appearances this season and it is understood that the Baggies are considering selling him to fund other purchases as they look to return to the Premier League.