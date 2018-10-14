How to Watch Poland vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Poland vs. Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Kaelen Jones
October 14, 2018

Poland will host Italy in a UEFA Nations League group stage contest on Sunday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Italy, which missed the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is seeking its first win result since beating Saudi Arabia in a friendly in May. The Italians are 0-2-3 over their past five matches, losing to both France and Portugal, while tying the Netherlands, Poland and most recently Ukraine on Wednesday.

Sunday's UEFA Nations League bout marks the second time the two nations will meet in group play, following their 1-1 tie on Sept. 7. Both teams trail Portugal by five points after two matches played.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, Univision Deportes USA

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+ and Sling TV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

