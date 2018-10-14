Portuguese Press Reveal New Developments in Patrício Compensation Case as Wolves Deal Edges Closer

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

A Portuguese report has claimed that the saga over Sporting CP's demands for compensation from Wolves for Rui Patrício appears to be coming to an end, with new revelations believed to have dented the Portuguese side's hopes of securing a favourable deal.

Patricio left his former club last summer, citing a breach of contract after fans gained access to the club's training facilities and attacked a number of the players. The Portugal international subsequently joined Wolves on a free transfer, but Sporting felt aggrieved by the goings on, and demanded that the Premier League side pay them compensation.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

According to Portuguese outlet RecordWolves are confident that their original offer of €18m will be accepted. The two parties are believed to have met in London earlier in the week, and Patrício's new side are thought to be confident that he had 'just cause' to break his contract following the training ground attack.

The report suggests that a decision will be made by the end of next week, and that the situation will finally be resolved. Even at €18m, the signing of Patrício, a seasoned international, is somewhat of a coup for the Premier League new boys. The 30-year-old has been integral to his side's bright start to the season, and has picked up clean sheets in four of his last five matches.

In other news, Wolves defender Conor Coady has claimed he was so surprised to hear Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer tip him for an England call-up that he nearly fell off his sofa. The former Liverpool defender has been in sensational form for his side this season, and has been played an important role in his team's recent run of clean sheets.

