Rafa Benitez Wary of Being Sacked as Mike Ashley Tries to Get Back on Fans' Good Side

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Newcastle's manager, Rafa Benítez, believes that he may be sacked before the end of the season as Mike Ashley looks to appease the Magpies' fans.

Whilst the former Liverpool manager led Newcastle to a miraculous tenth-placed finish in the last Premier League campaign, he has endured a rocky start to this season. With eight league games played so far, the Magpies are winless and sit in 19th position.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

This poor run of form has set the managerial rumour mill in motion, with Celtic's Brendan Rodgers tipped for a Premier League return to replace Benitez, as reported by the Mirror.

Having exceeded expectations last season, Benitez still believes that he has what it takes to keep Newcastle above the drop-zone come May.

However, much to the Newcastle faithful's frustration, their club's manager was not backed in the summer transfer window by Mike Ashley. The Magpies didn't exactly spend big, coming in fourth from last place among the Premier League teams in summer expenditures. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benitez would have been hoping that, having led Newcastle to a mid-table finish last season, he would have been given the funds to build off of that success. However, Ashley's decision to keep his money in his pocket means that the Spanish manager is likely to leave the club on his own accord in eight months time when his contract expires. 

Having recently bought House of Fraser, the Newcastle fans believe that Ashley is prioritising his business affairs over the club. This has led to widespread protest against the Magpies' owner and Benitez believes he may pay with his job as Ashley desperately attempts to repair his relationship with the supporters.

However, this could just further highlight how out of touch Newcastle's owner is with the Geordie faithful. Benitez is well-liked by the fans, and many believe that with the state the club are in currently, he is the best manager they could hope to have. 

If Benitez is sacked, or allowed to run his contract down before leaving in the summer, Ashley may face further backlash and season ticket sales might be affected as Newcastle's fans look to incite a change of ownership. 

Newcastle next face Brighton at St James' Park on Saturday. With both sides likely to be battling relegation this season, this would be the perfect time for the Magpies to get their first league win of the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)