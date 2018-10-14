Real Madrid Reportedly Receive €50m Bid From China For Out of Form Striker Karim Benzema

By 90Min
October 14, 2018

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is said to have been the subject of a recent €50m bid from an unnamed Chinese club.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's summer departure, the responsibility of leading Los Blanco's forward line has fallen on Benzema, but so far the Frenchman has been unable to hit any sort of consistent form. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 30-year-old is now on a seven-game goal drought, along with the rest of the Real Madrid squad who have been unable to register a single goal in four games.

Rumours have been circling that suggest Benzema could be on his way out of Real Madrid in the near future and, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid recently received a €50m bid for Benzema from an unnamed Chinese club. 


Plenty of players have relocated to China in order to reap the benefits of the lucrative deals being handed out. The likes of Hulk, Yannick Carrasco, and most notably Paulinho, have all sacrificed successful careers in European football in order to pursue new ventures out in Southeast Asia.

However, Benzema is reportedly not willing to join that list of names, as the salary he is being offered is very similar to what he is currently making at Real Madrid.


Benzema has previously had his say on a potential move away from the Bernabeu, stating, according to AS: "It's the best club in the world. It's a pleasure and I'm very proud. The expectations are always high and you start every season with zero and you have to work your way up to the maximum level. 

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"Playing in another team or retiring here? If I am in the starting line-up then there is no need for me to go anywhere else."

