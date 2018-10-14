Sergio Ramos Relishing the Opportunity to Beat 'Inventors of Football' England Once More

With England set to take on Spain in the Nations League on Monday, Sergio Ramos has expressed his excitement at the prospect of beating the inventors of football once again.

Having already played the Three Lions in the competition, as Spain came out 2-1 victors at Wembley curtesy of goals from Saúl Niguez and Rodrigo, Ramos is looking to put an end to England's hopes of winning group A4.

“I’ve played many matches against English clubs and the national team – and I always notice a difference in those games," said the Real Madrid captain, as reported by the Mirror.

VI-Images/GettyImages

“When you play against the inventors of football, it adds more importance to the result and you can see that demonstrated by the levels on the pitch.

“To play and to win against England is big news around the world and footballers are always grateful for that."

Sergio Ramos loves a goal in Cardiff - Juventus fans can vouch for that! 😅 pic.twitter.com/bSYthjs5N2 — 90min (@90min_Football) October 13, 2018

However, whilst Ramos would love to put Gareth Southgate's side to the sword, the Spaniard is expecting a tough match. He added: "I am expecting a beautiful, but intense, match. Harry Kane is a very complicated player to stop. That is clear and at Wembley he caused our defenders to work very hard.

“England have called up young players who are dangerous and quick and I can see the future looks good for this squad.

“But Spain’s dream is to play in the final of this new tournament. Until this moment, we are in the race, so we must not fail against England.

Sergio Ramos has now scored 94 career goals.



Only eight have been scored directly from set-pieces.



Incredible.



✊ pic.twitter.com/hZ0ws5Doc8 — bet365 (@bet365) October 11, 2018

“Three out of three victories, without conceding many chances, is our challenge.”

Having earned a 2-1 victory over the Three Lions, in tandem with the 6-0 demolition of World Cup finalists Croatia, Spain sit top of group A4 with six points from six.

However, Ramos does not believe that La Roja's recent triumph over England will have any bearing on the upcoming fixture. He said: “Our victory in London does not mean the match in Seville will be easy.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“I expect a rival who will give us more problems because, if they suffer a defeat, they are practically out of the competition.

“But with Luis Enrique, we are working on a more offensive game That generates more danger in our style.”

Sergio Busquets, who plays for Ramos' bitter rivals Barcelona, also chipped in on the conversation. The Spanish midfielder was complimentary of England's passion, saying: “England’s best quality is the fight they show on the pitch – it’s total effort from the first minute to the last minute of time added on.

“We need to use our style and forget that we won in London.

#Spain have scored 12 goals in their opening 3 games under Luis Enrique.



Amadeo Garcia Salazar (14 goals) in 1934 was the only manager in Spain's history to see his team score more goals in opening 3 games pic.twitter.com/3JiEz6SukV — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 11, 2018

“Both sides have injuries, but that is no excuse – we are the two best leagues in the world and any player is able to produce on the pitch. I expect a hard match.”

Luis Enrique managed Busquets during his time as manager of Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, in which time Barça won two La Liga titles and a Champions League.

With this in mind, the Barcelona player said: “It is not a surprise that we have had the scores and form – his results at Barcelona were not through luck.

“The World Cup was painful. Now is the time to get back to our best.”