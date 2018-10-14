Spain vs England Preview: Recent Form, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction and More

England will continue their search for a first Nations League win when they face Spain in Seville on Monday.

The Three Lions missed a host of chances on Friday when they drew 0-0 with Croatia, the side that knocked them out of the World Cup earlier this year.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Spain ruined England's homecoming when they beat Gareth Southgate's side 2-1 at Wembley, with Saul and Rodrigo scoring to cancel out Marcus Rashford's opener.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Monday's encounter.

Recent Form

England have been average since their successful World Cup campaign, scoring just once in their two most recent games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A 2-1 defeat to Spain in their Nations League opener was followed up with a 1-0 success against Switzerland, but the goalless draw with Croatia showcased England's occasional lack of composure in front of goal, Rashford in particular a culprit after spurning two decent chances.

Spain, on the other hand, have thrived since a poor World Cup. La Furia smashed Croatia 6-0 and most recently eased to a simple 4-1 victory against Wales after a blistering first half performance.

Key Battle





Sergio Ramos vs Harry Kane

These two have now faced off on numerous occasions and have had varying levels of success against one another.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Kane bossed Ramos during Tottenham's 3-1 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season but the striker didn't get much change out of the centre back in the Wembley fixture in September.

Ramos is also in great goalscoring form, while Kane hasn't scored for England since netting a penalty in the Colombia win at the World Cup.

Team News

Following their 4-1 Wales win, a number of players could return to Spain's team. Sergio Busquets, Thiago and Marco Asensio could all come into Luis Enrique's starting XI, showcasing the ridiculous depth the former Barcelona manager has at his disposal.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Jordan Henderson and John Stones are banned after picking up yellow cards in Croatia, so Joe Gomez will likely start at centre back while James Maddison could be given his international debut, although Harry Winks is likelier to start in midfield.

Potential Lineups





Spain: De Gea; Azpilicueta, Nacho, Ramos, Alonso; Koke, Busquets, Thiago; Asensio, Rodrigo, Alcacer.



England: Pickford; Walker, Gomez, Maguire, Chilwell; Winks, Dier, Barkley; Sterling, Kane, Rashford.



Prediction

England's lack of composure cost them the win against Croatia but they won't get as many chances on Monday night.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In fact, the Three Lions' midfield looks relatively sub-par in comparison to Spain's, to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kane and Rashford will have to make do with what they get.

Regardless, a win for Spain looks on the cards.

Prediction: Spain 2-0 England.