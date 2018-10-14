Stan Collymore Claims Arsenal Should Have Signed Naby Keita or Fabinho to Bolster Midfield

Stan Collymore has questioned Arsenal's midfield strength and believes the Gunners missed a trick by not signing one of Naby Keita or Fabinho in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal undertook a monumental change in the summer as Arsène Wenger, manager of the north London club for 22 years, was replaced by Unai Emery.

After a disappointing campaign last season, which saw them finish sixth and a whopping 37 points off the top, the Gunners went about their summer transfer business swiftly. The club immediately identified their midfield as a weakness and brought in Lucas Torreira and Mattéo Guendouzi.

However, despite Arsenal's recent vein of form which has seen them win nine games in a row, Stan Collymore has claimed that their midfield is "flaky" in his Mirror column.

He said: "I’m not convinced about the overall make-up of the midfield, either, because it’s talented but flaky and lightweight. They should have gone for Naby Keita or Fabinho would have been perfect for them."

Both Keita and Fabinho opted for moves to Liverpool in the summer, after the Reds' scintillating performances in the Champions League last campaign which saw them reach the final.

With Fabinho being used sparingly by Klopp thus far, having made just three appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, some may question whether a move to Arsenal would have been the better choice for the Brazilian midfielder.

However, Collymore did not stop at Arsenal's midfield and insists that they need even more if they are to become a top Premier League side once again.

He added: "What Arsenal need most now are leadership figures like Vincent Kompany and Virgil van Dijk, a Roy Keane or Patrick Vieira. They need a goalkeeper who is coming into his best years, as Petr Cech was 10 years ago, and a central defender of the calibre of Van Dijk or Kompany."

The former Liverpool player believes that Unai Emery still needs another two summer transfer windows under his belt in order to truly put his stamp on this Arsenal side. He explained: "The time to judge him and his Arsenal will be from June 2020, after another two summer transfer windows.

"Only then will we know if he has been able to change Arsenal from nice boys to the ruthless killers. And that’s what you need to be if you really want to win a title and stand any chance of reaching 102 points."

The Gunners go into Monday night's Premier League fixture at home to Leicester City off the back of an exceptional display against Fulham, as they beat the newly-promoted side 5-1 at Craven Cottage.

Unai Emery will be hoping that his side can extend their winning streak with a victory over the Foxes, keeping confidence high in the Arsenal camp.