Toby Alderweireld Contract Talks Stall as Manchester United Wait in the Wings

October 14, 2018

Manchester United have received a boost in their chase for Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, as news emerges that the Belgian defender's contract talks with Spurs have stalled.

Alderweireld has been locked in a contract stand-off with the north London club since last season, which saw his game time affected in the 2017/18 campaign as the Belgian only made 14 appearances. 

The Spurs' centre-back, who has been at the club since the summer of 2015, will be out of contract in the summer. This means that, as things stand, he would be available for either a cut-price deal in January or a free transfer in the summer. 

Manchester United, who have struggled to find a consistent centre-back pairing this season, are keeping a close eye on the situation, according to the Sun.

Alderweireld is currently away on international duty with Belgium and was asked to comment on whether contract negotiations with Tottenham have been progressing.

In response, he said: "Not that I can say, no. I'm focused on Spurs and trying to help the team. That's all I can do."

Despite the constant transfer rumours in the summer, the former Southampton defender claims that he had "tunnel vision" and was not distracted by the interest he was receiving. 

Off the pitch, Alderweireld has become a father after his wife, Shani Van Mieghem, gave birth to their daughter, Ayla. 

The 29-year-old believes that becoming a father has helped him improve his mindset. He said: "How happy am I on a scale of one to 10? When you have a daughter it's 10 out of 10.

"It doesn't matter what happens. The joy that I get from that, I try to give it to my football.

"I'm the old Toby again. I try to do my best and help the team."

Alderweireld played 90 minutes as Belgium defeated Switzerland 2-1 on Friday evening, thanks to a Romelu Lukaku double. The Red Devils face the Netherlands next, who are flying high after their 3-0 victory over Germany on Saturday. 

Despite the contractual problems, Alderweireld has re-established himself as a first-team regular for Spurs once again. The Belgian will be expected to start as his side take part in a London derby against West Ham at the London Stadium. 

