Virgil van Dijk Sent Home From International Duty After Aggravating Preexisting Injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been sent home from international duty with the Netherlands, after aggravating his preexisting rib injury during his side's 3-0 thrashing of Germany.

The 27-year-old scored in Saturday night's showdown against Germany, and helped his side keep a clean sheet in a characteristically solid display. The win saw the Netherlands pile more misery on an already deflated Germany side, and propelled them up their three-team UEFA Nations League group into second place, one point behind leaders France.

But according to the Dutch national team website, the defensive powerhouse will not feature in his side's next match against Belgium. The organisation's statement read: "Virgil van Dijk does not travel to Belgium with the Dutch national team. The Liverpool defender is still suffering from a rib injury that he sustained last month in his club’s league game against Southampton.”

Reds fans will be hopeful that their talismanic defender's withdrawal from the squad is merely a precautionary measure, as the former Southampton man has been instrumental in their transformation from a notoriously leaky defence into a formidable unit. Liverpool face Huddersfield Town next weekend, and will be confident of securing all three points.

MB Media/GettyImages

With the current Premier League season just eight matches in, Liverpool are already appearing capable of contending for the title. Having shored up their defence, Jürgen Klopp's side look a far more rounded side, and will be looking to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Chelsea and current champions Manchester City to win the competition this time around.

Meanwhile, Reds ace Andy Roberston has admitted he fears his Scotland starting spot could be in doubt, following his side's shock 2-1 loss to Israel earlier in the week. The former Hull City man claimed that every Scotland player apart from the goalkeeper, Alan McGregor, would be doubting their position ahead of their next competitive match against Albania next month.