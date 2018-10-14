West Ham Handed Boost Ahead of Spurs Clash as Robert Snodgrass Makes Rapid Return From Injury

West Ham United have been handed a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, as their winger Robert Snodgrass looks set to be fit despite pulling out of the Scotland squad with an injury.

Having signed a host of quality players in the summer, Snodgrass is now having to remain patient with a place on the bench as the new signings continue to gel under their new manager Manuel Pellegrini. Ukrainian goal machine Andriy Yarmolenko is currently preferred over Snodgrass, and the Scotsman will need to work hard to break back in to the first team.

Warren Little/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, Snodgrass should recover from the unspecified injury that kept him out of Scotland's humiliating 2-1 defeat to Israel on Thursday, and will be available for selection to face Spurs next weekend. The 31-year-old scored twice in his side's 8-0 Carabao Cup win over Macclesfield Town last month, and is looking to break into the regular starting XI.





After an encouraging run of results including wins over Everton and Manchester United, the Hammers went into the international break in low spirits, after losing 1-0 away to Brighton & Hove Albion. The east Londoners are currently 15th in the league table, and will be eager to get a big result against their local rivals Spurs to propel themselves up the division.

In other news, former Arsenal ace Paul Merson has claimed that Hammers youngster Declan Rice isn't showing the necessary desire to play for England. The 19-year-old has delayed making a decision on whether to play for the Three Lions or the Republic of Ireland, and it is still unclear which nation he will decide to represent at senior level.