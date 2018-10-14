West Ham Make Decision Regarding Patrice Evra After His Recent Training Sessions With the Hammers

Despite training with West Ham during the international break, reports suggest that Patrice Evra will not be joining the Hammers on a permanent basis.

Evra previously joined West Ham on a short term deal during the second half of the 2017/18 season after terminating his contract with Marseille, but only went on to make five appearances for the east London outfit. He only started in three of those matches, with each ending in 4-1 defeats against Liverpool, Manchester City and Swansea.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Since leaving the Hammers, Evra has been unable to find himself a new club and continues to operate as a free agent. During the ongoing international break, the 37-year-old has been training at West Ham's Rush Green training complex and even featured in a closed doors friendly against QPR last Thursday.

However, according to Football.London, this is simply a chance for Evra to build up his fitness levels and West Ham will not be offering the former Manchester United man a second contract.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Evra's situation is very similar to that of his former teammate James Collins, who is also currently without a club after being released from West Ham at the end of last season following his six years of service.

Collins has also previously trained at Rush Green but, like Evra, is not set to be offered a new contract with the club.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

As of yet, there is no indication as to where Evra wishes to continue playing his football and there are currently no potential suitors lined up to take advantage of the French full-back's free agent status.