AC Milan Look to Cut Tiemoue Bakayoko Loan Short Claiming Chelsea Man Has 'Defects' in Play

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has publicly criticised his loanee midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, and it is believed that he may attempt to send the Chelsea man back to London prematurely this season.

The 24-year-old has had a tough time of it of late, having been labeled at flop at Chelsea after failing to fill the boots of his defensive midfielder predecessor, Nemanja Matić. After a series of lacklustre displays last season, Bakayoko incurred the wrath of many Blues fans, and will need to work hard to prove himself worthy of a long term future at Stamford Bridge.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, via the Mirror, I Rossoneri are contemplating cancelling the player's loan, after a disappointing start to his season-long spell at the San Siro. The club are believed to be willing to give Bakayoko six games to prove himself, after failing to impress during the four substitute appearances he's made so far.

Candidly admitting his concerns over the player, Gattuso said: "Bakayoko has to learn how to get the ball. We must work correctly. It will not be easy. One week is not enough to remove the defects of a player. I would have preferred to be managing older, more experienced club players."





With N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Ross Barkley and Cesc Fàbregas for competition, it seems unlikely that Bakayoko will be able to break back into the Chelsea side next season. However, the former Monaco man was signed on the back of an exceptional season in Ligue 1, and may just need a boost in confidence to regain his previous footballing prowess.

