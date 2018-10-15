Arsenal Midfielder Will Be Allowed to Leave for Free as Unai Emery Targets New Signings

Aaron Ramsey will be allowed to leave Arsenal for free, as Unai Emery apparently wants more signings of his own at the club.

The midfielder's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the negotiations over a renewal with the Gunners have broken down over the past few weeks, prompting links with a move to greener pastures.

According to the Mirror, Emery is behind the London club's decision to discontinue talks with Ramsey, reporting that an initial offer worth around £185,000-a-week was on the table.

Not signing Fekir because of his injury problems, but then signing Aaron Ramsey despite having more injury problems, is probably the most Liverpool thing ever — - (@KloppStyle) October 13, 2018

Ramsey has made eight Premier League appearances under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss so far, scoring a single goal and providing three assists for Arsenal. However, since he hasn't reached an agreement over a contract extension with the club, it appears he is out of Emery's plans for the next season.





This would allow the Spaniard room to fill his squad with new arrivals but whether he will do so as early as the January transfer window or next summer remains to be seen.

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been weighing up a move for the Wales international since last summer, and could be open to battling it out for his signature when the opportunity is presented.

The former Cardiff City player will be eager to add to his numbers and hopefully further convince his suitors when the international break concludes, meanwhile Emery could be drawing up his list of potential replacements.