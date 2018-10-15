Arsène Wenger Backs 'Intelligent' Thierry Henry to Succeed as Monaco Manager Following Appointment

Arsène Wenger has given Thierry Henry a vote of approval ahead of the Arsenal legend's new journey as manager of Monaco.
Henry was announced as the Ligue 1 side's new boss over the weekend, replacing the sacked Leonardo Jardim and bringing an end to his spell as assistant manager of the Belgium national team.
Wenger, who ended his own time as Arsenal manager in the summer, knows the Frenchman well from his playing days in north London and praised him as a good choice for Monaco, noting that he has all the right ingredients to succeed in the dug-out.
"Good choice, he has a lot of credibility," said Wenger, as quoted by Sky Sports. "He is very intelligent and understands football.
"Like a lot of players on this high level, he has all the ingredients. Of course you always need a little luck and a good attitude."
Wenger also warned the 41-year-old of the difficulties he is set to face in football management, saying: "You have to sacrifice a lot, basically you have to sacrifice all of your life."
Monaco have had a poor start to the season, losing five of their opening nine games in Ligue 1. These results have left them 18th in the league table and a further two defeats in their opening Champions League matches means Henry faces a tough job to improve his side's prospects.
The Frenchman will face an away match at Strasbourg on Saturday to mark his first game in charge before a trip to Club Bruges in the Champions League.