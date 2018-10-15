Borussia Dortmund Star Backs Jadon Sancho to Become 'One of the Best Wingers in the World'

Borussia Dortmund ace Axel Witsel has backed England starlet Jadon Sancho to become one of the best wingers in the world, following his sensational start to the season with the Bundesliga outfit.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Belgium international praised his young BVB teammate, and claimed that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Witsel said: "He's really talented, he's fast, technical and a good guy also. With us (Dortmund) he's doing really well. I think if he stays like this and keeps working hard he can become one of the best wingers in the world."

After impressing in the Manchester City youth academy, and at Under-17 level, Sancho was snapped up by Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a fee of around £8m. The tenacious winger has gone from strength to strength in his new surroundings, and has managed to break into the senior squad - where he has notched up five assists and a goal in seven games this season.

At the age of just 18, Sancho's talent is still raw, but his current performances are suggesting that he has a big career ahead of him. The London born youngster made his England debut against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League last week, where he came on a substitute and put in a bright performance in his side's 0-0 draw with their 2018 World Cup semi-final opponents.

Meanwhile, England fans involved in clashes with Spanish police have been condemned by the English Football Association, following trouble in Seville on Sunday evening. A number of travelling supporters were involved in trouble ahead of the Three Lions' clash against Spain, and have been warned about their future conduct while representing England abroad.