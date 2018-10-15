Bournemouth Defender Clarifies 'Internet Rumours' of January Move to Tottenham

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has played down speculation that he has agreed a deal to join Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with Holland as Ronald Koeman's side punished Germany 3-0 on Sunday evening during their UEFA Nations League encounter.

Recent reports in the media suggested that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino are set to battle it out for the former Chelsea man.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, following his brief substitute appearance against the Germans over the weekend, the highly-rated centre-back played down any transfer away from the Vitality Stadium.

"Yes, I’ve also seen it pass by, but of course, it’s rumours," Ake told Voetbal International, as quoted by Football Oranje. "At the moment, I play everything at Bournemouth and that goes well, so I focus on that. If I’ve already signed in London? No, certainly not.

“This does not say much about my status yet, they are rumours that come on the internet and as long as I do not hear anything myself, I will not go into that."

The Cherries signed Ake from Chelsea during the summer of 2017 for a then-club record fee of around £20m

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Since then, Ake has gone on to impress in Eddie Howe's attack-minded side, with the south coast club currently sitting in the Premier League's top six.

Spurs failed to bring in any new players over the summer, while United boss Mourinho griped more than once at his side's failure to bring in defensive reinforcements.