Bournemouth Defender Clarifies 'Internet Rumours' of January Move to Tottenham

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has played down speculation that he has agreed a deal to join Tottenham Hotspur in January. 

The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with Holland as Ronald Koeman's side punished Germany 3-0 on Sunday evening during their UEFA Nations League encounter. 

Recent reports in the media suggested that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino are set to battle it out for the former Chelsea man. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, following his brief substitute appearance against the Germans over the weekend, the highly-rated centre-back played down any transfer away from the Vitality Stadium.

"Yes, I’ve also seen it pass by, but of course, it’s rumours," Ake told Voetbal International, as quoted by Football Oranje. "At the moment, I play everything at Bournemouth and that goes well, so I focus on that. If I’ve already signed in London? No, certainly not.

“This does not say much about my status yet, they are rumours that come on the internet and as long as I do not hear anything myself, I will not go into that."

The Cherries signed Ake from Chelsea during the summer of 2017 for a then-club record fee of around £20m 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Since then, Ake has gone on to impress in Eddie Howe's attack-minded side, with the south coast club currently sitting in the Premier League's top six.

Spurs failed to bring in any new players over the summer, while United boss Mourinho griped more than once at his side's failure to bring in defensive reinforcements. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)