Claude Puel 'Fighting for His Future' at Leicester After Failing to Dispel Owners' Doubts

Leicester City manager Claude Puel could be fighting for his future as concerns grow over the atmosphere in training.

The Foxes currently sit in the top half of the Premier League table, with four wins and four defeats to their name this season.

However, the Sun report that Puel finds himself under increasing pressure at the King Power Stadium after initial speculation about his future in the summer.

The report claims that concerns have been raised about the atmosphere in training, and about whether the defensive-minded Frenchman has the capability to get the best out of the club's highly-rated attacking line.

Leicester have found the back of the net on 14 occasions in their eight games this season, the best record of any team outside the top six, but just two clean sheets – against Wolves and Newcastle – have held the Foxes back from challenging the league's other top attacking sides.

Despite guiding Southampton to a League Cup final and a top ten finish, Puel was criticised in his last job for his slow-paced and negative football – only for Mauricio Pellegrino to take over the reins and drag the club down into a relegation battle last season. Mark Hughes succeeded the Argentine, and has yet to have much more success.

Prior to the international break, the Foxes suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Marco Silva's attack-minded Everton. When the Premier League kicks off again this weekend, Puel will be preparing his team for a tricky trip to Arsenal, with the Gunners currently on a nine-match winning streak.