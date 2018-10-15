Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Say Striker's Return Will Be 'Like Having a New Signing'

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish believes the long-awaited return of Connor Wickham will add an extra amount of quality to the side and act as a new signing.

Wickham has found himself sidelined since November 2016 when he suffered a serious knee injury in the Eagles' 5-4 defeat against Swansea City. But after seeing the striker score on his first appearance in almost two years in Palace XI's friendly against National League South side Dulwich Hamlet, Parish reflected on Wickham's hard work and character in making his comeback.

WATCH: Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham says he is looking to fill the gap left by Christian Benteke as he recovers from knee surgery. 🦅⚽ pic.twitter.com/FNx34C09hs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 12, 2018

Speaking to Football.London, he said: "I am made up for him. He is a lovely lad and he has had a tough time.

"He is progressing really well and he looked hungry the other night, really sharp."

With Palace lying 14th in the Premier League table and having scored just five goals in their opening eight games, Wickham's potential comeback can not come soon enough for the Eagles.





Parish however was quick to downplay any immediate hopes of a return for the striker, and instead expressed his hope that the former England U-21 international would be eased into action.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He revealed: "We have got to him bring back slowly and we can't rush it, because we are going to need him between now and the end of the season, because he is a quality player.

"It will be like a new signing if he comes in, but we don't want to heap too much pressure on him, because he has been out for a long time."





Wickham's Crystal Palace side face Everton this Sunday in Premier League action after the end of the international break.