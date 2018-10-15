Eden Hazard Wants to Leave Chelsea on 'Good Terms' as He Rules Out Real Madrid January Move

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has reiterated his desire to maintain a good relationship with the Blues, even if he manages to secure his not-so-secret 'dream' move to Real Madrid in the future.

The Belgian will be out of contract in 2020 and talks of an extension at Stamford Bridge have been put on hold. There have been suggestions that Hazard, the Premier League's current top scorer in 2018/19, will force through a move to Los Blancos in an upcoming transfer window, or run his deal down to expiry like Thibaut Courtois.

However, Hazard has been candid over his desire and is insistent that he won't 'clash' with the club.

Currently on international duty with Belgium, the 27-year-old forward spoke of how Chelsea denied him a move during the summer.

"Chelsea were clear with me [in the summer]," he told Telefoot. "I couldn't leave the club. I accepted it. Anyway... leaving or staying, I was going to be happy. I do not regret this decision at all.

"When decisions are made [that you may not like] you can sulk and often you get the last word. But I will never look to clash with the club. Chelsea have given me a lot. I left Lille on good terms and I want to do the same thing here."

Addressing the possibility of a mid-season switch to Real Madrid he added: "A transfer in January? It's not possible."

While Hazard has not played down his own interests in a move to Spain, links have also amped up in recent weeks due to Real Madrid's poor early season form. Julen Lopetegui's side have struggled to replace the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo and have not scored in four games in all competitions, as they sit fifth in the La Liga table after eight games.

However, a recent policy from president Florentino Perez to shun big money signings in favour of cheaper deals means a move for Hazard next summer, or at the end of his contract, remains the most likely option for all parties.