Fulham Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon Nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has been nominated for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award, following an exceptional twelve months with the west London side.

As reported by talkSPORT, the England Under-21 international has been shortlisted alongside a host of other young talents from a plethora of different sports, such as tennis player Jack Draper and swimming star Freya Anderson. Sessegnon is the only footballer on the list, and the winner of the competition will be announced next Sunday at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

The 18-year-old played a pivotal part in Fulham's promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, netting 15 league goals from midfield across the course of the campaign - including a stunning hat-trick in a 6-4 win over Sheffield United. Such was Sessegnon's performance that he was tipped by many for a call-up to England's 2018 World Cup squad.

While the youngster is yet to make a real impact in the top tier so far this season, he is tipped as one of the most talented young English prospects in years - with his versatility and ability to play in both defensive and attacking positions on the left wing a real strength in his gameplay. Fulham are currently 17th in the league table, after a tricky start to the Premier League season.

In other news, the Fulham board are rumoured to have urged manager Slaviša Jokanović to tighten up his side's defence in the coming weeks, after a series of blunders at the back saw them give up precious points in the early stages of the season. The Cottagers have conceded a whopping 21 goals in their opening eight games - more than any other side in the league.

