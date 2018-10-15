Huddersfield Town Attacker Insists He is 'Fine' Ahead of Liverpool Clash Following Knee Injury

Ramadan Sobhi has ruled himself fit to return to playing action for Huddersfield ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Saturday.

The winger has been sidelined by a knee injury since the Terriers' second game of the season - a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City - and is poised to make his return at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Sobhi told HTTV as quoted by Examiner Live: "Yeah, I am fine. Everything is okay. My knee is better now.

William Early/GettyImages

"In first training today. I am happy. I ran today. I am happy my knee is good now. Everything is okay."





With five defeats and three draws in their opening eight Premier League games, David Wagner's side are still searching for their first win of the season, having endured a tough start to their new campaign.





They already find themselves in the relegation zone and two points clear of safety but that doesn't seem to have stopped Sobhi's excitement to represent them again.

I hope Sobhi can keep fit now and really propel us 🙏🙏 This lad has talent but hes injury prone that's the only reason he hasn't made an impact!! Looking forward to seeing you back @RamadanSobhi UTT DWBA TTID 🔵⚪🔵⚪ #htafc #WeArePremierLeague #nolimits #terrierspirit — RyanHTAFC (@RyanHTAFC21) October 15, 2018

"I am excited," the Egypt international said. "I am on the pitch now and happy. In training with the team, my knee is okay. I am excited to train and play in matches.

"I haven't played in Huddersfield Town's stadium. I am excited to play in front of the fans. Next match I maybe play or maybe not. I am excited to play in front of the fans at the stadium."

David Wagner: The performance was very good and I'm very confident going forward because we came here today and played the football we wanted. I'd be happier with a win but we'll take the point and the wins will come, we have everything to stay up this season."#BURHUD pic.twitter.com/z5XzjVlwr9 — #WeAreTown (@barmyarmyuk) October 6, 2018

Sobhi also sent his thanks to the Huddersfield medical staff for aiding him in his recovery, adding: "[I worked] very hard. I stayed with the staff at Huddersfield Town and worked every day. I am now back on the pitch.

"I am happy and thanks to the staff of Huddersfield that my knee is okay."

Sobhi will be eager to feature in yet another giant task for his side, as they seek a massive result against title-challenging Liverpool.