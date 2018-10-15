Huddersfield Town Attacker Insists He is 'Fine' Ahead of Liverpool Clash Following Knee Injury

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Ramadan Sobhi has ruled himself fit to return to playing action for Huddersfield ahead of their clash against Liverpool on Saturday.

The winger has been sidelined by a knee injury since the Terriers' second game of the season - a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City - and is poised to make his return at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Sobhi told HTTV as quoted by Examiner Live: "Yeah, I am fine. Everything is okay. My knee is better now.

William Early/GettyImages

"In first training today. I am happy. I ran today. I am happy my knee is good now. Everything is okay."


With five defeats and three draws in their opening eight Premier League games, David Wagner's side are still searching for their first win of the season, having endured a tough start to their new campaign. 


They already find themselves in the relegation zone and two points clear of safety but that doesn't seem to have stopped Sobhi's excitement to represent them again.

"I am excited," the Egypt international said. "I am on the pitch now and happy. In training with the team, my knee is okay. I am excited to train and play in matches.

"I haven't played in Huddersfield Town's stadium. I am excited to play in front of the fans. Next match I maybe play or maybe not. I am excited to play in front of the fans at the stadium."

Sobhi also sent his thanks to the Huddersfield medical staff for aiding him in his recovery, adding: "[I worked] very hard. I stayed with the staff at Huddersfield Town and worked every day. I am now back on the pitch.

"I am happy and thanks to the staff of Huddersfield that my knee is okay."

Sobhi will be eager to feature in yet another giant task for his side, as they seek a massive result against title-challenging Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)