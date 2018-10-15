'I Have No Other Choice': Newcastle United Youngster Discusses Injury Woes on Social Media

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Newcastle United starlet Víctor Fernández has sent a heartfelt message to Magpies fans via social media, opening up on his difficulties in recovering from a problematic heel injury.


The Barcelona born youngster is viewed by his club as a real prospect for the future, and is reportedly being monitored closely by senior squad manager Rafael Benítez. 

Taking to his official Twitter page, the 20-year-old released a statement regarding his injury woes: "It is always frustrating to miss training sessions and games because of an injury. I have no other choice than accepting it, keep working and coming back stronger. Finally facing the final stretch of the recovery process with full desire to come back and compete. Let's go!"

Newcastle have struggled greatly to bring talent through their youth ranks in recent years, and Magpies fans will be eager to see Fernández make the breakthrough into the first team.

Given the financial difficulties that the club faces, with owner Mike Ashley consistently failing to provide a suitable transfer budget to meet the demands of elite Premier League football, bringing through talent from the academy is a necessity for the Magpies if they are to survive in the top tier of English football.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

After a tough start to the Premier League campaign, compounded by a dramatic 3-2 loss to Manchester United in which a two goal lead was lost, Benítez is under great pressure to deliver- despite his limited resources. The Magpies have just two points after eight league matches, and are currently lying in 19th place - level on points with bottom of the table Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have been linked with yet another big money takeover, with the latest reports suggesting that a Saudi investment company is looking to buy the club off Ashley. After the much anticipated Amanda Stavely takeover fell through last winter, Newcastle fans may well take the news reports with a pinch or two of salt.

