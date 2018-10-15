'I Hope it Happens': Manchester United Striker Romelu Lukaku Talks Up Future Move to Juventus

Romelu Lukaku has raised eyebrows by suggesting he would like to move to Juventus, as he praised the current scudetto holders and Manchester United's Champions League opponents while on international duty.

The 25-year-old Belgian, who cost United £75m in the summer of 2017, has been one of several Old Trafford stars to face criticism over his performances in recent weeks, with some reports claiming he is among the players frustrated with under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

Lukaku has still scored four times in 10 outings for United this season, but his last strike at club level came against Watford on September 15, as Mourinho's side have laboured in the Premier League.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lukaku has stoked fears that he may be open to leaving the club, as he perhaps overly candidly admitted his 'hope' for a move to Italy in the future.





"Why not? I hope it happens," Lukaku told Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror), when asked if he would move to Italy.

Lukaku, who is contracted to United until 2022 and has a brother (Jordan) who plays in Serie A with Lazio, then name-checked United's Champions League group stage rivals Juventus.

“Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger.

“Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"They’ve got a great coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo stands out, but watch out for the others too. Paulo Dybala is already impressive and getting stronger, while I love Douglas Costa. He’s an exceptional signing and his career shows he always makes the difference."

While under scrutiny at United, the former Everton and Chelsea man's form has been less of a concern at international level. After scoring four times at the World Cup, as Belgium finished third, Lukaku has since scored five in three games for the other Red Devils, with his most recent strikes coming against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on October 12.

Manchester United and Lukaku will face Juventus at Old Trafford on October 23, with the reverse fixture in Turin on November 11.