Jamie Carragher Backs Spurs Star to Replace Suspended England Midfielder for Spain Encounter

Jamie Carragher has named Harry Winks as an ideal replacement for Jordan Henderson in England's match against Spain on Monday.

Henderson will be forced to sit out the match after accumulating too many yellow cards, leaving manager Gareth Southgate with a decision to make on who will replace him.

Southgate has already announced that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will start in place of the suspended John Stones and Carragher praised the selection, whilst backing Winks as the player best equipped to carry responsibilities in the Three Lions' midfield.

"You would imagine Joe Gomez will come in at the back because of how well he has started the season for Liverpool," Carragher said, according to Sky Sports. "He has been outstanding at the back with Virgil van Dijk. I would expect him to slot in into a back four, where he has been playing for his club.

"In midfield, maybe Harry Winks. He played really well for Spurs against Barcelona in the Champions League, against similar type of players.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"Again, it won't be easy, but I think in Seville on Monday night, we are going to have to do as well as we can to keep the ball against Spain. Winks is as good as anyone who can come in for Jordan Henderson in terms of technical ability."

Winks is yet to earn a first cap for his nation but has certainly impressed at Tottenham Hotspur, both in the Premier League and Champions League. That experience could serve the 22-year-old well as Southgate's men face a daunting fixture in Seville.