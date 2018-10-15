Liverpool to Assess Sadio Mane Upon Return After Winger Reportedly Suffers Broken Thumb With Senegal

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Liverpool are facing a fresh injury crisis after forward Sadio Mane was pictured in a hospital wearing a cast on his hand while on international duty.

On Monday, the 26-year-old forward had to be taken to hospital after he reportedly broke his thumb while training with Senegal and he may miss the Reds' next Premier League game against Huddersfield.

It adds to Jurgen Klopp's injury woes as last year's golden boot winner Mohammed Salah returned to Anfield with a muscle injury following Egypt's 4-1 victory over Swaziland.

Mane's injury as reported in the Mail also comes after Virgil van Dijk was sent home by Holland because of a rib issue the defender hasn't been able to shake off since being substituted at Southampton.

ESPN have been told that Liverpool are aware of the issue and will assess the former Southampton winger when he returns to Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp will be hoping for better news in the centre of the park where James Milner, a standout performer for the Reds thus far, was forced off before the international break in the Manchester City stalemate.

Mane has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, with four goals to his name, and is the Anfield club's joint top scorer in all competitions alongside Daniel Sturridge. 

Liverpool bolstered their squad in the summer and are not short of replacements for Salah or Mane with Xherdan Shaqiri and Sturridge both having a point to prove for a first team place under Klopp.

The Reds travel to Huddersfield, most likely without Mane, on Saturday evening looking to return to winning ways after drawing their last two Premier League outings with Chelsea and Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)