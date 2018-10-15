Liverpool to Assess Sadio Mane Upon Return After Winger Reportedly Suffers Broken Thumb With Senegal

Liverpool are facing a fresh injury crisis after forward Sadio Mane was pictured in a hospital wearing a cast on his hand while on international duty.

On Monday, the 26-year-old forward had to be taken to hospital after he reportedly broke his thumb while training with Senegal and he may miss the Reds' next Premier League game against Huddersfield.

Sadio Mane has broken this left thumb in training with Senegal national team, his injury could get worse if he played. He's expected to miss the game vs. Sudan and Liverpool's clash against Huddersfield in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/U8weZuucy7 — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 15, 2018

It adds to Jurgen Klopp's injury woes as last year's golden boot winner Mohammed Salah returned to Anfield with a muscle injury following Egypt's 4-1 victory over Swaziland.

Mane's injury as reported in the Mail also comes after Virgil van Dijk was sent home by Holland because of a rib issue the defender hasn't been able to shake off since being substituted at Southampton.

ESPN have been told that Liverpool are aware of the issue and will assess the former Southampton winger when he returns to Anfield.

Klopp will be hoping for better news in the centre of the park where James Milner, a standout performer for the Reds thus far, was forced off before the international break in the Manchester City stalemate.

Mane has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, with four goals to his name, and is the Anfield club's joint top scorer in all competitions alongside Daniel Sturridge.

Sadio Mane was taken to the hospital this afternoon due to a minor injury in his hand ahead of Senegal's game against Sudan. pic.twitter.com/xOIoZmWMKK — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 15, 2018

Liverpool bolstered their squad in the summer and are not short of replacements for Salah or Mane with Xherdan Shaqiri and Sturridge both having a point to prove for a first team place under Klopp.

The Reds travel to Huddersfield, most likely without Mane, on Saturday evening looking to return to winning ways after drawing their last two Premier League outings with Chelsea and Manchester City.