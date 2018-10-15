Liverpool Interested in Cagliari Midfielder Nicolò Barella But Face Competition From Milan Giants

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Liverpool are leading the race for Italian midfielder Nicolò Barella's signature, according to reports.

The 21-year-old currently plays in the Serie A with Cagliari and has been valued at an estimated €50m. It's believed that both A.C. Milan and Inter are also interested in the midfielder, who made his international debut for the Azzurri just this week.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Liverpool are said to be closely monitoring the progress of Barella and are weighing up a move for the midfielder (according to Football Italia), whose playing style has been noted as not dissimilar to that of Merseyside legend Steven Gerrard.


Barella has impressed this season in Serie A, starting all eight of Cagliari's league games and scoring one goal. His strong performances have seen him rewarded at international level, with  Roberto Mancini giving the youngster his international debut against Ukraine this week. 


After impressing on his first appearance, Barella also started in the Nations League win over Poland on Sunday night. 


Italian papers Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport expect a bidding war to break out between rivals Milan and Inter, but La Nuova Sardegn believe Liverpool are closer to the player, having sent scouts out to monitor the Italian's progress. 

Born in Cagliari, Barella rose through the ranks at youth level with Cagliari Calcio, before making his Serie A debut in 2015 against Parma. He also spent time on loan in the Serie B at Como 1907 during 2016. Despite still only being 21-years-old, he was played 78 times in the Serie A, scoring seven goals.


Clearly a player of great potential, Liverpool will have to fork out a fair amount if they want to beat the two giants of Milan to Nicolò Barella's signature. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)