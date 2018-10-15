Liverpool Interested in Cagliari Midfielder Nicolò Barella But Face Competition From Milan Giants

Liverpool are leading the race for Italian midfielder Nicolò Barella's signature, according to reports.

The 21-year-old currently plays in the Serie A with Cagliari and has been valued at an estimated €50m. It's believed that both A.C. Milan and Inter are also interested in the midfielder, who made his international debut for the Azzurri just this week.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Liverpool are said to be closely monitoring the progress of Barella and are weighing up a move for the midfielder (according to Football Italia), whose playing style has been noted as not dissimilar to that of Merseyside legend Steven Gerrard.





Barella has impressed this season in Serie A, starting all eight of Cagliari's league games and scoring one goal. His strong performances have seen him rewarded at international level, with Roberto Mancini giving the youngster his international debut against Ukraine this week.





After impressing on his first appearance, Barella also started in the Nations League win over Poland on Sunday night.





Italian papers Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport expect a bidding war to break out between rivals Milan and Inter, but La Nuova Sardegn believe Liverpool are closer to the player, having sent scouts out to monitor the Italian's progress.

Born in Cagliari, Barella rose through the ranks at youth level with Cagliari Calcio, before making his Serie A debut in 2015 against Parma. He also spent time on loan in the Serie B at Como 1907 during 2016. Despite still only being 21-years-old, he was played 78 times in the Serie A, scoring seven goals.





Clearly a player of great potential, Liverpool will have to fork out a fair amount if they want to beat the two giants of Milan to Nicolò Barella's signature.