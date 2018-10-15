Liverpool Set to Part With Alberto Moreno for Free Next Summer as Contract Talks Stall

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Alberto Moreno could be set to leave Liverpool for free at the end of the season, with academy fullback Adam Lewis lined up as his potential replacement.

The Spanish left-back's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2019 and there has so far been no attempt to extend his four-year stay at the club, during which he has produced over 100 appearances in all competitions.

According to a report from Goal, Reds manager Jürgen Klopp is an admirer of 18-year-old Lewis and sees him taking a similar journey into the Liverpool first team as that of 20-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Lewis, an England Under-19 international, has impressed for Liverpool's Under-23's, even earning a call-up to train with Klopp's first team.


Moreno, meanwhile, has seen his game-time at Anfield decline each season due to noticeably poor performances for his side at left-back, and the resulting arrival of Andrew Robertson last season didn't make things better for the Spaniard.


From 28 league appearances in his first season since joining from Sevilla to 32 in his second, the defender has since recorded just 12 and 16 appearances respectively in the Premier League, during a period that saw teammate James Milner converted from midfielder to temporarily taking his place at left-back, before Robertson joined from Hull City to make the position his own.

Last week, Moreno emerged as a shock rumoured target for Barcelona, and the La Liga giants could be amongst a host of clubs interested in the flying full-back on a free transfer next summer.


If he leaves, the Anfield faithful will be excited to welcome yet another home-grown talented youngster into the rotation.

