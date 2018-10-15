Luka Modric Names Antoine Griezmann as France's Frontrunner for Ballon d'Or Award

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric believes Atletico Madrid and France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann should be awarded this year's Ballon d'Or, ahead of his French compatriots Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane.

Modric won the Champions League again with Real Madrid and inspired Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia this year, but France's triumph has seen their players become the frontrunners to scoop the coveted prize.

Luka Modric's 5-man shortlist for the 2018 Ballon D'Or:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphaël Varane, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé & Antoine Griezmann. (FF) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 15, 2018

Among those French players, Antoine Griezmann is seemingly at the front of the queue, according to Modric. The Atletico Madrid forward won the Europa League with his club side before scoring four times to help his country win their second World Cup.





Speaking to France Football, Modric revealed: "I would put Antoine Griezmann in pole position in terms of the three Frenchmen, for all he has achieved this year."

Despite favouring Griezmann's chances, Modric was quick to heap praise on the striker's French teammate and Paris Saint-Germany prodigy Mbappe.

He said: "Mbappe? He's an extraordinary talent, a wonderful promise for the future but who has already displayed a great level. He's really special."





With the awards ceremony nearing, Griezmann has gone on record saying he feels he deserves the much sought-after prize after his performances for both club and country.

Modric, however, is reluctant to share Griezmann's approach and is unwilling to engage in conversations about whether he deserves to win.

He admitted: "I do not like to talk that way and say, 'Yes, I deserve the Golden Ball'. The important thing for me is to be in the field as I have been for months.

"This year 2018 has been without a doubt the best of my career."