Man Utd Officials Deny Reports of Big Money Takeover From Saudi Crown Prince

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Manchester United officials have moved to deny reports that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is preparing to meet with Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, in order to discuss a potential investment or even takeover of the club.

As detailed by the Mirror, sources from Old Trafford have rubbished claims of a takeover, and have reiterated the Glazers family's commitment to hold on to their stake in the club. A previous report from the Sun, suggested that bin Salman, whose family's fortune is estimated at a staggering £850b, is keen to mirror the Abu Dhabi funded takeover of Manchester City.

The report noted that United co-chairman Avram Glazer has spent much time in Saudi Arabia recently, forging economic links within the country.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY

The report also claimed that bin Salman is eager to build on the nation's pre-existing relationship with United, but conceded that any proposed deal would be difficult to negotiate. It suggested that the Glazers are highly unlikely to sell the club in one go, and are more likely to float further funds on the New York Stock Exchange.

Given the lack of financial investment in players last summer, United fans may well be crying out for a new owner to plough some much needed cash into the transfer budget. Manager José Mourinho spoke openly about his frustration in failing to sign his transfer targets before the current season, and will be desperate to secure the necessary funding to strengthen his side.

Meanwhile, left-back Luke Shaw is believed to be in advanced contract talks with United, after fighting his way back into the starting lineup following a series of injury and fitness problems. The England international is said to be on the verge of signing a new long term deal, that will see him significantly increase his already sizeable wage of £100k per-week.

