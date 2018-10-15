Man Utd Prepared to Make David de Gea Club's Highest Earner as Paris Saint-Germain Circle

Manchester United are keen on agreeing a new contract with Spanish stopper David de Gea and are ready to make him the highest earner at the club.

According to reports from Spain (via CalcioMercato), the Red Devils are confident they can reach a deal with the player, whom they hope to have surpass the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as their top earners.

Real Madrid hold a long-time interest in the Spaniard and came very close to signing him a few years ago but the transfer was undone by erroneous paperwork.

Los Blancos acquired Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this year, effectively ending their pursuit of the United gloveman. But, with his contract set to end at the end of the season, United are looking to tie their player down.

The Daily Mail, however, are reporting that De Gea is in no hurry to accept a deal from United, although he wants to commit his future to the club. And, according to their claims, the keeper wants to see how things 'pan out' before making a decision on his future.

De Gea is one of 11 United players whose contract expires next summer and it is believed that the majority are hesitant to commit at the moment as a result of the negative atmosphere around the club this season.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to swoop as David de Gea is said to be in no hurry to sign his new contract at Manchester United.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be monitoring the situation and are looking to swoop for the Spaniard if the opportunity arises. As of January, the goalkeeper will be permitted to speak to interested clubs and PSG are likely to be one of them.

United, however, are confident of reaching an agreement with their star before the turn of the year.