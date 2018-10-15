Man Utd Prepared to Make David de Gea Club's Highest Earner as Paris Saint-Germain Circle

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Manchester United are keen on agreeing a new contract with Spanish stopper David de Gea and are ready to make him the highest earner at the club.

According to reports from Spain (via CalcioMercato), the Red Devils are confident they can reach a deal with the player, whom they hope to have surpass the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez as their top earners.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Real Madrid hold a long-time interest in the Spaniard and came very close to signing him a few years ago but the transfer was undone by erroneous paperwork. 

Los Blancos acquired Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea this year, effectively ending their pursuit of the United gloveman. But, with his contract set to end at the end of the season, United are looking to tie their player down.

The Daily Mail, however, are reporting that De Gea is in no hurry to accept a deal from United, although he wants to commit his future to the club. And, according to their claims, the keeper wants to see how things 'pan out' before making a decision on his future.

De Gea is one of 11 United players whose contract expires next summer and it is believed that the majority are hesitant to commit at the moment as a result of the negative atmosphere around the club this season.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be monitoring the situation and are looking to swoop for the Spaniard if the opportunity arises. As of January, the goalkeeper will be permitted to speak to interested clubs and PSG are likely to be one of them.

United, however, are confident of reaching an agreement with their star before the turn of the year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)