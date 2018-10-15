Man Utd Star Luke Shaw in Advanced Contract Talks With Club 'Confident' of Agreement

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is said to be in 'advanced talks' with the club over a new 'long-term' contract that promises to keep him at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Shaw is currently on course to become a free agent at the end of the season as his existing deal nears its expiration and this update will be positive for fans who have been impressed by his recent form, yielding back-to-back United Player of the Month awards.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

When he first entered the final 12 months of his contract during the summer, Shaw had started out by stating his desire not to sign fresh terms until he felt he deserved it through his performances, simply to protect United from losing out on a transfer fee.

"For me personally, I don't think I would want to sign a contract right now. Because I want to prove to people that I deserve a contract," the player explained to the media in July.

It was subsequently reported in early September that Shaw still remained hesitant to enter talks, despite the alleged offer of a significant pay rise on the table.

That’s more like it! Old Trafford was buzzing. Thanks for sticking with us! 👏🏽 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ej4F6POjsN — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) October 6, 2018

However, that finally appeared to change earlier this month when it was claimed that talks were at last underway, with Shaw seemingly feeling that he has justified his place after several weeks of consistently good performances for the team, including his first goal in professional football.

Now, the Daily Telegraph has labelled those talks as 'advanced', suggesting that he will indeed still be offered a 'huge increase' on what is an already sizeable £100,000-per-week salary. What's more, United are apparently 'confident' of hammering out an agreement before the end of the month.

Shaw's withdrawal from the England squad this month over a minor knock will have given United officials further chance to discuss the situation with the player and his representatives in a quieter environment than had it been business as usual in the midst of a busy club schedule.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Shaw is not the only United player whose contract renewal is a high priority for the club , with Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Andeas Pereira all due to be out of contract in June.

David de Gea's deal also runs out then too, although a 12-month extension can be triggered.