Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims They 'Aren't Ready' to Win Champions League Yet

By 90Min
October 15, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side aren't ready to win the Champions League yet, explaining that clubs with a stronger history of success in the competition are more likely to be victorious.

Discussing his side's chances in the major European competition, via the Mirror, Guardiola was downbeat on his team's chances of winning it anytime soon, saying: "If we are favourites it means we are good, really good. But the best the club has done is a semi-final and I don’t know if we are ready, to be honest. When you believe you can win, then you have to do it.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"AC Milan, who will soon return to the Champions League, have won it seven times. The favourites are the clubs with a bigger history and tradition than us. Real Madrid and Barcelona and also Juventus have been to the final twice recently and are getting closer every time.”


City fans may well be disheartened to hear their manager's bleak appraisal of their chances, especially given the manner in which they romped to the Premier League title last season. However, the club's abject exit to Liverpool in last year's quarter-final, and their shock home loss to Lyon this season may well have dented Guardiola's confidence in his side's abilities.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

Having already brought domestic success to the club, Guardiola will be desperate to see his side win their first ever Champions League trophy. The club has never progressed past the semi-finals, but Guardiola is somewhat of an expert in the competition, winning it twice during his impressive managerial spell with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are believed to be interested in bringing City youngster Phil Foden to the club, after the success Jadon Sancho has found since making the same switch. Foden has struggled for regular first team football minutes under Guardiola, and BVB are reportedly willing to offer him a key role at the club alongside the flourishing Sancho.

